Michael Culver, ‘Star Wars’ Actor, Dead at 85

Michael Culver, who is best known for his role as Captain Needa in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has passed away at the age of 85.

Culver passed away on Feb. 27. Although the cause of death has yet to be announced, the late actor had experienced some health issues in the past few years.

Michael Culver’s agent issued a statement about his recent passing. “We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver. It’s been an honor to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe. We will miss him.”

The late actor’s agent further shared a big recent moment for him. “A real highlight was taking Michael to Celebration in Chicago in 2019. He was lost for words when he saw his queue line with nearly 200 people waiting to see him.”

Culver’s agent then said they had been working him just three weeks before his death. “A career spanning over 50 years with notably roles in Sherlock Holmes, A Passage to India, Secret Army, and of course one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise.”

Michael Culver played Captain Needa, who was killed by Darth Vader via force choke. His agent also stated that the late actor’s key focus in recent years had been his political activism. Along with Star Wars, Culver starred in Secret Army, The House of Eliott, and The Return of Sherlock Holmes.

“Michael largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to concentrate his efforts on his political activism,” his agent shared.

Fans Pay Tribute to ‘Star Wars’ Actor Michael Culver

Following the news that Michael Culver passed away, fans turned to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

The Star Wars Underworld posted to X, formerly Twitter: “We are saddened to report that actor Michael Culver has passed away at the age of 85. Culver was best known to Star Wars fans for portraying Captain Lorth Needa in The Empire Strikes Back. He also had a variety of roles across many stage, screen, and radio productions.”

The Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes podcast also paid tribute to Michael Culver. “Michael had been ill for some time,” the post reads. “But this did not stop this strong, principled man from continuing to live and work and speak out for the causes he had so strongly fought for throughout his life. Michael was not just an extraordinary actor, but was an extraordinary man.”

He is survived by his children Justin, Roderic, and Susan as well as grandchildren Cameron, Isabella, Grace, and Sabina.“It’s been an honor to have represented Michael for the last decade,” his agent stated. “And to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe.”