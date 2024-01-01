Michael Bublé Reflects on Son’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘A Sledgehammer to My Reality’

Michael Bublé is reflecting on the profound impact of his son’s cancer diagnosis on his life and priorities. During a recent appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the Canadian crooner shared his heartfelt journey, discussing his son Noah’s diagnosis of liver cancer back in 2016.

“My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world and pulled the curtain from over my eyes,” Bublé admitted to host Steven Bartlett. “That was a sledgehammer to my reality. I will never be carefree again in my life, and that’s okay. It is a privilege for me to exist. That pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things, I guess it’s part of this beautiful life.”

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are proud parents of four children: Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo. Noah, who is now 10 years old, bravely battled liver cancer at the tender age of 3. Thankfully, he has been in remission since 2017. However, the cancer diagnosis shifted Michael Bublé’s goals forever.

“When it actually happened, I was going through, I think, a crisis,” Bublé added. “I don’t think I had my priorities straight. My family was always the love [of my life] and I don’t think I was a terrible guy, but it was blinders: career, ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best? More ego, more power, more money?”

Michael Bublé Made a Pledge Shortly After His Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

Bublé revealed that his family’s health challenges prompted a profound reassessment of his priorities. He vividly recalled being in a children’s hospital right after Noah’s diagnosis, where he solemnly made a personal commitment to himself.

“I remember closing my eyes and saying to myself, ‘If we get out of this, I’m going to live a different life, a better life,’” Bublé explained. “And I did. I made that promise to myself in like a moment. To be kinder. To be more empathetic. I don’t ever want to allow that ego and that false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am.”

Earlier this year, Bublé commemorated Noah’s 10th birthday through an Instagram post. “Noa, mi amor, 10 years!!! What??” he captioned the video. “It went so fast, you don’t even know how much we love you. Thank you for teaching us how to be parents and for all the memories we have and will make together!!!”