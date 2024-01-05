michael-bolton-announces-break-from-touring-following-brain-tumor-diagnosis

Music icon Michael Bolton announced on Friday, Jan. 5, that he will be stepping away from touring following a recent brain tumor diagnosis and surgery.

In a statement on his Instagram account, Bolton revealed more details about his diagnosis. “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery,” he explained. “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Michael Bolton then revealed that he would be spending the next couple of months recovering. Which means no touring for a bit. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show,” he shared. “But have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

Bolton went on to write that he is beyond grateful for all the love and support his fans have shown him over the years. “Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart,” he added. “And I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

Michael Bolton concluded the message with “Much love always, MB.”

Bolton revealed his health news just a little over a week after sharing a series of pics that were snapped in 2023. Among the photos included him being the Wolf on The Masked Singer. Other snaps of him were from The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Morning America, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, and more.

Michael Bolton’s Fans Quickly React to the Brain Tumor News With Love and Support

Just after Michael Bolton’s health news went public, the musician’s long-times quickly took to social media to share their love and support.

“God bless you with good health!” one follower declared. I send you many kisses and hugs from my new home Chile. I send you much prosperity with much love.”

Another follower wrote they may have noticed something being off while watching Michael Bolton on TV. “I just knew there was something off that was going with you,” they wrote. “And I’m so happy to hear that they found what the issue is and that you have a good staff around that helped you in your medical journey. “

The followers continued to write that they love that Bolton is taking time off to take of himself and be surrounded by loved ones. “We as fans will be happy for whenever is the right time for you to show up again,” they went on to add. “And that you’re taking the time to take care of your health. God bless you and your family.”