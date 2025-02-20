MGK Makes Rare Comment on Megan Fox’s Pregnancy in Wake of Breakup

Machine Gun Kelly shared a rare comment on his impending bundle of joy with ex Megan Fox.

The rapper and actress announced their split in December, just weeks after sharing the news that were expecting a child together.

However, it seems MGK is feeling positive about becoming a father for the second time.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, he shared a photo from church on his Instagram Stories. The projected message on stage read, “Your past is not your purpose—your priority is ahead of you.”

“Church was right on time today,” MGK wrote on the photo, per E! News. “Can’t wait.”

He also added emoji of a baby bottle and a man holding a baby, making it clear that the “priority” in question is the baby on the way.

MGK and Megan Fox Are Expecting Their First Child in March, Despite Announcing Their Split in December

Fox is reportedly due in March, however, recent reporting has indicated that tensions are high between the former couple as they get closer to welcoming their child.

In late January, sources close to the former couple told TMZ that the line of communication between Fox and MGK had “closed,” and they were not on good terms. The source added that Fox’s inner circle was allegedly happy about the split and her decision to shut MGK out of her life.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2020 and got engaged in 2022. They first called it quits in 2023, and were on-again, off-again for the next year.

The couple previously suffered a miscarriage, which Fox revealed in her 2023 book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. She opened up about the experience in an interview with Good Morning America around the time of the book’s release.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” Fox recalled. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

The new baby will be the fourth child for Fox, who shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK also has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon.