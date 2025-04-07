mgk-addresses-confusion-about-the-name-of-his-child-with-megan-fox

Following the news that he and Megan Fox welcomed their daughter, MGK addressed the confusion over the infant’s name.

MGK took to Instagram and announced the baby girl’s birth. “She’s finally here!!” he declared in the post’s caption. “Our little celestial seed.”

However, Instagram users questioned whether MGK and Megan Fox had named their child “celestial seed.” MGK quickly addressed the confusion.

“Wait guys… her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,’” he wrote in an Instagram Story post featuring a screenshot of a TikTok video summarizing the birth announcement.

“Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready,” MGK shared.

The child with Megan Fox is MGK’s second. He shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson, with his ex, Emma Cannon.

Meanwhile, Fox shares three sons, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The couple was married from 2010 to 2020.

Fox and MGK were first romantically linked in 2020 and have had an on/off relationship since. They got engaged in 2022 but called it quits in late 2024 after announcing they were expecting their baby.

Fox has not released a public statement since the infant’s birth.

Megan Fox ‘Feels Renewed and Refreshed’ Following the Birth of Her and MGK’s Daughter

A source close to Megan Fox revealed the actress felt “renewed and refreshed” following the birth of her and MGK’s daughter.

“Megan has really leaned into motherhood again,” the insider told Us Weekly. “She loved when her kids were little and has missed that phase. She feels renewed and refreshed.”

The source then said that those close to Fox have seen a new side of her since the girl. “Friends haven’t seen her this happy in years,” they pointed out. “She’s glowing.”

The insider further addressed the current relationship between MGK and Megan Fox. “The relationship is still complicated,” they added. “They haven’t reconciled. It’s a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had.”