Megan Fox Welcomes Baby No. 4, Her First With Ex-Fiancé MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their first baby together, dubbing her not at all weirdly a “celestial seed.”

The Jennifer’s Body star and her former fiancé heralded their baby girl on March 27, as he announced in a heartfelt Instagram post. “She’s finally here!!” MGK (real name Colson Baker) wrote in the post. “Our little celestial seed.”

He shared in his Instagram Story that Travis Barker played a special role in welcoming their daughter through the power of music.

“We composed the score of the birth. What an epic journey. Praise God,” MGK explained.

The new baby’s name is still a mystery.

Of course, fans and friends alike flooded the comments to the post to wish the parents well.

“Proud uncle. Love yall both so much,” singer Mod Sun wrote. “What’s a special moment. What a special day,” he added.

“So unbelievably happy for you both,” MGK’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, gushed.

“Hope mommy and baby are both healthy,” one fan added. “Gonna be the most stunning human ever,” a second fan predicted. “MGK, the girl dad of two,” a third fan chimed in.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Split Last Winter

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ended their two-year engagement in December, just a month after Fox announced her pregnancy. The announcement, shared through a photoshoot and a heartfelt message, also touched on her experience with a previous pregnancy loss.

“Nothing is ever really lost,” she wrote the Nov. 11 post. She added a heart and baby emoji. “Welcome back.”

In the photo, Megan, who shares three children—Noah (12), Bodhi (11), and Journey (8)—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, is pictured cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid.

Meanwhile, MGK shares his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon.