Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Named Miss Universe Winner Despite Confrontation With Pageant Organizer

Despite her headline-grabbing confrontation with a pageant executive, Mexico’s Fátima Bosch has been named the winner of Miss Universe 2025.

Bosch was crowned Miss Universe on Nov. 21. Miss Thailand Praveener Singh was runner-up, and Miss Venezuela Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser came in third.

Earlier this month, Fátima Bosch made headlines after standing up against Miss Universe pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisi, who called her “dumb” during a pre-sash ceremony. He accused her of failing to fulfill her obligation to this year’s pageant host, Thailand. As she was being escorted out of the event by security, fellow contestants staged a walkout in solidarity.

Miss Universe President and co-owner Raúl Rocha spoke out about the confrontation in a video statement. “I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated,” he said. “Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host.”

Not long after, Itsaragrisil apologized for his behavior. “If anyone [was] feeling not good, if anyone [was] feeling not comfortable. If anyone [was affected], I do apologize for everyone,” he said.

In an interview, Bosch stated she wanted her country to know she wasn’t afraid to make her voice heard. “It’s stronger than ever,” she declared in Spanish. “I have a purpose. I have things to say. I’m not a doll to be made up, styled, and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes and to tell my country that I’m completely committed to that.”

Mexican President Praises Fátima Bosch For Her Bravery and Miss Universe Win

Just after Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum praised the pageant winner for her bravery.

“It seems to me that it is an example of how women should raise our voices,” President Sheinbaum stated about Bosch’s actions. “We women look more beautiful when we raise our voice and participate, because that has to do with the recognition of our rights.”

The world leader also said she wanted to give “recognition” to Bosch for voicing her disagreement against the pageant executive in a “dignified” way.

Along with the confrontation, the Miss Universe also experienced other incidents throughout the 2025 competition. Two judges resigned after one of them accused the organizers of rigging. They then threatened to sue the pageant.

During the preliminary evening gown category, Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, took a tumble off the stage. She was rushed to a nearby hospital afterwards.

In a statement on Instagram, Rocha stated, “I have just left the hospital where she is being treated. I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones, and she is under good care. She will remain under observation for the rest of the night, and we will remain in touch with her family to support her.”

He then added, “Our prayers go out to her prompt recovery.”