miss-universe-contestants-walk-out-of-ceremony-after-heated-exchange-between-organizer-and-miss-mexico

The 2025 Miss Universe pageant nearly derailed after multiple contestants walked out of a ceremony due to a heated exchange.

Videos by Suggest

According to PEOPLE, the moment occurred during a Facebook livestream. As beauty queens representing their countries sat in rows, pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil stated the women were expected to “promote the host country.”

“Be careful. You are in Thailand. You are in a game,” Itsaragrisil explained.

The event executive then called out Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch for allegedly refusing to take part in a photoshoot meant to promote Miss Universe on social media. He accused Bosch of not posting on orders from Mexico’s pageant director.

Bosch denied Itsaragrisil’s claims and attempted to explain herself. However, Itsaragrisil quickly interrupted her and demanded a verbal confirmation that she was willing to post about the host country.

Another Miss Universe contestant asked Itsaragrisil to repeat his question. However, he refused, stating he was only asking Miss Mexico because he received a “report” about her.

Although Bosch continuously denied his allegations, Itsaragrisil accused her of acting in the interest of Mexico’s pageant director, then referred to her as a “dummy” in front of the other contestants.

Attempting to demean her once again, Itsaragrisil asked Bosch why she was still standing up. “Because I have a voice,” she stated. “You are not respecting me as a woman.”

As security escorted her out of the room, Bosch told Itsaragrisil, “As women, you need to show respect for us. I’m here representing a country, and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization.”

Itsaragrisil then threatened contestants who were preparing to walk out after Bosch, stating, “If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down.”

Miss Mexico Speaks Out Following Heated Exchange With Miss Universe Executive

Following the heated exchange with Itsaragrisil, Bosch spoke out about the incident.

“Your director is not respectful,” she stated during an interview shared by pageantry.com and tgpc official. “ He called me dumb.”

She continued by declaring, “I think that’s not fair because I am here. I do everything okay. I don’t mess with anyone.”

Bosch also stated that she tries to be kind. “I think that the world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

Responding to Bosch, Miss Universe President and co-owner Raul Rocha Cantu spoke out in a video statement. “I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated,” Rocha said. “Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host.”

Rocha Cantu also pointed out his “great indignation” towards Itsaragrisil “for the public aggression he committed against Fátima Bosch, whom he humiliated, insulted and showed a lack of respect, in addition to the serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenseless woman.”

Itsaragrisil has since apologized for his behavior. “If anyone [was] feeling not good, if anyone [was] feeling not comfortable. If anyone [was affected], I do apologize for everyone.”