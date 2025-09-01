Metal Vocalist Dies by Suicide: Nisse Karlén Was 50

The metal community is mourning another tragic loss.

Nisse Karlén, the vocalist for metal act Sacramentum, has died. He was 50.

In an Aug. 25 joint statement made by current and former members of Sacramentum, the band confirmed Karlén’s death and listed the cause as suicide following “struggles with mental health.” The group did not list his exact date of death.

“With deep sorrow, we share the heartbreaking news that our dear friend, band member, and one of the founders of Sacramentum, Nisse Karlén, has passed away,” the band wrote. “He chose to leave this world due to struggles with mental health. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for his family, friends, and bandmates as we come to terms with this loss.

“Thank you for everything, Nisse. You will always be with us.”

They added that “suicide is never to be glorified” and offered the numbers to the suicide crisis helplines for the U.S. (988) and Europe (116 123).

Karlén death by suicide marks the latest tragic passing in the metal world. Recent passings we've covered here at Suggest include Mastadon's Brent Hinds, who died in a motorcycle crash, and Angel Witch's Kevin Riddles, who died from cancer.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.