Ozzy Osbourne’s Cause of Death Released via Death Certificate Filing

Two weeks after his shocking death, Ozzy Osbourne’s official cause of death has been revealed.

Videos by Suggest

According to the death certificate filing obtained by The New York Times, the rock legend died Jul. 22 from a heart attack. He had been battling coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s at the time of his passing.

The death certificate was submitted by Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter, Aimée, and lists cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease as the causes. The document further states that Ozzy died of “Out of hospital cardiac arrest; Acute myocardial infarction; Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).”

The New York Times further reported that on the day of Ozzy’s passing, an air ambulance flew to the late Black Sabbath frontman’s home near the village of Chalfont St. Giles in Buckinghamshire, England.

In a statement to the media outlet, Thames Valley Air Ambulance service’s spokesperson confirmed that its team was “dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfront St. Giles on July 22.” However, the spokesperson didn’t give any further details about the incident.

Following its stop at Ozzy’s residence, the air ambulance flew approximately eight miles southwest to Harefield Hospital in Uxbridge. The aircraft spends “about an hour” at the hospital with its engines running.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Said He Was Surrounded By Love Before His Death

In a statement, Ozzy Osbourne’s family stated he was surrounded by love in his final moments.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning,” the Osbourne family shared in the Jul. 22 statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

The statement was signed by Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, and their children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimée. A source told PEOPLE about the rocket’s final days. “Ozzy’s final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music, and in the place he called home. He was in peace.”

The rock legend’s private funeral was held before he was laid to rest on Jul. 31 at his Buckinghamshire home. A public funeral procession in his hometown of Birmingham, England, the day before.