Heavy Metal Legend Dies in Motorcycle Accident: Brent Hinds was 51

Brent Hinds, the former lead guitarist and co-vocalist of the Atlanta-based heavy metal band Mastodon, has passed away.

The musician lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta on Wednesday night, according to Atlanta News First. He was riding a Harley-Davidson when an SUV failed to yield while turning, resulting in a fatal collision. The details were confirmed in a statement from Atlanta police.

Hinds was 51.

His former Mastodon bandmates took to Instagram to pay tribute to Hinds.

“We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night, Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident,” the band began alongside a snapshot of Hinds.

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” the band continued.

“Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time,” they added.

Brent Hinds Co-Founded Mastodon in the Early 2000s

William Brent Hinds, born in Alabama, moved to Atlanta in the mid-1990s, according to Pitchfork. There, he met Troy Sanders and joined his band, Four Hour Fogger. After the band broke up, Hinds and Sanders formed Mastodon in the early 2000s with Brann Dailor on drums and Bill Kelliher on guitar.

Their 2002 debut album, Remission, made waves in heavy music circles with its hardcore-infused metal and shared lead vocals by Hinds and Sanders. However, it was the 2004 concept album Leviathan, inspired by Moby Dick, that solidified their place in the metal scene. The 2007 album Blood Mountain earned them a Grammy nomination. Meanwhile, later releases like 2009’s Crack the Skye and 2011’s The Hunter highlighted their progressive, inventive style, with The Hunter dedicated to Hinds’ late brother.

Hinds’ final studio albums with the band include Once More ’Round the Sun (2014), Emperor of Sand (2017), and the expansive double-album Hushed and Grim (2021).

Hinds’ departure from the band was announced this year. While the band’s statement was cordial, Hinds later claimed he was “kicked out.” He also called his former bandmates “horrible humans” in Instagram comments. He later performed live in Atlanta with bands like West End Motel and Dirty B & the Boys.