Another Heavy Metal Legend Has Died: Kevin Riddles Was 68

Kevin “Skidz” Riddles, the original bassist and founding member of the legendary British heavy metal band Angel Witch, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

According to Metal Insider, Riddles died on July 4 at age 68 after a battle with an unspecified cancer.

Kevin Heybourne, the last remaining founding member of Angel Witch, was the first to share the sad news on Facebook.

“It is with immense sadness that I have to report that Kevin Riddles, our original bass player, passed away on Friday, 4th July 2025,” Heybourne wrote on Monday. “Kevin was a great guy and we remained mates until the end, he will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his wife, Julie. Rest in peace, Kev.”

Per Metal Insider, Riddles played a pivotal role in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement, leaving an indelible mark with his contributions to Angel Witch’s legendary debut album. For decades, he also remained a significant and influential presence within the heavy metal community.

Kevin Riddles’ Music Career Beyond Angel Witch

Riddles also co-founded the ’80s power metal band Tytan and started his own band, Kev Riddles’ Baphomet, in 2021. Baphomet is described as: “Original Angel Witch member, Kev “Skidz” Riddles, revisits classic Angel Witch tracks he was involved with from 1978 – 1982. Old school sound as it was in the beginning!”

The Facebook page of Riddles’ Baphomet also announced his death with a tribute post. “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you all of the passing of the one and only Kevin Riddles, original Angelwitch member and bass player,” the statement began.

“We are all utterly devastated. Kevin “Kev” Riddles passed away peacefully in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning 4th July 2025,” the statement added. “An absolute legend in the truest sense of the word, a larger than life character, an incredible and dedicated musician, and a very fine and wonderful human being. Rest easy, big fella.”

A tribute show for Riddles is set to take place on September 12 at Ivory Blacks in Glasgow, UK.