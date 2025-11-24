Metal Guitarist Steps Away From Touring Over ‘Health Issue’

A metal guitarist is stepping away from touring after suffering a personal health issue. George Harris reveals that he is no longer touring with The Raven Age.

Taking to Instagram, the metal guitarist confirmed that he is stepping away from the band.

He wrote, “This is a tough one to write, but I wanted to be honest with you all and let you know what’s been going on with me and the band.”

However, fans will get to see the metal guitarist perform with TRA a few more times. He’s currently touring with the band for their U.K. Monarchy Tour.

He wrote, “Our upcoming ‘Monarchy Tour’ in the UK at the end of this month will be my last time playing live with TRA. Even just typing that feels strange. I’ve lived and breathed this band for so many years, and it’s been such a huge part of my life. I started TRA with Dan back in my late teens/early twenties and have poured my heart and soul into making it work ever since.”

Metal Guitarist Steps Away

However, it’s not like Harris wants to step away from the band. He confirmed that he’s been battling a private health issue.

He explained, “What most people don’t know is that I’ve been dealing with a health issue for just over six years now. That’s made playing guitar really difficult. I first noticed it on tour in 2019, at first I thought I just needed more practice or focus but after a while, it became clear it was something physical. Over time it’s just become worse. To the point where every time I pick up a guitar it feels more like a fight than the thing I used to love doing most. For a long time, I really found that hard to deal with. I’ve tried everything over the years to fix it… physio, rest, treatments, therapy, even surgery to move a nerve but unfortunately, nothing’s worked.”

The band will be forced to replace the metal guitarist. But Harris is wishing them the best. Despite stepping away from performing, he will continue to play a pivotal role with the band. Harris confirms that he will work on writing and recording with the band.

He also said, “I didn’t want to just post one of those ‘unforeseen circumstances’ statements because I think you guys deserve the truth. So yeah, I’ve made the really hard decision to stop playing live. The band will carry on with someone else on guitar, and I’ll be right there supporting them. I’ll still be working behind the scenes with the lads on writing, recording, and keeping TRA moving forward. Luckily most of my writing comes from my head and not my hands, so that side of things isn’t going anywhere.”