yungblud-backs-out-of-major-tour-over-health-issue

Rising rocker YUNGBLUD has unexpectedly withdrawn from Limp Bizkit’s upcoming “Loserville” tour in Latin America, reportedly citing health concerns.

The tour kicks off on November 29 in Mexico City. YUNGBLUD was set to join the ’90s rap-metal veterans and a lineup featuring 311, EccaVandal, Riff Raff, and Slay Squad.

However, the Welsh heavy metal band Bullet For My Valentine announced yesterday that they were replacing the “Lowlife” singer on the upcoming tour.

“South America!! We are so happy that we finally get to come and see you all and perform ‘The Poison‘ in its entirety one last time!! We’ll be supporting the one and only Limp Bizkit on their Loserville Tour and can’t wait to end the year in style with you all. It’s gonna be a mad one. See you soon,” Bullet For My Valentine wrote in the caption to the post.

Many YUNGBLUD fans were understandably upset by the last-minute change, especially since he was the second-billed act on the tour. However, YUNGBLUD reportedly confirmed the news directly on Instagram, providing fans with a clear reason for dropping out.

“I will explain,” the singer reportedly wrote on an Instagram fan channel. “It’s something to do with my health. Please just give me a couple days. I love you all eternally.”

The singer hasn’t elaborated since the post.

Rock Fans React to YUNGBLUD Dropping Out of Tour and Replaced by BFMV: ‘Best Upgrade I’ve Ever Heard’

The rest of the “Loserville” lineup remains the same, featuring rap-rock veterans 311, Australian alt-rocker Ecca Vandal, rapper Riff Raff, and “ghetto metal” group Slay Squad.

Meanwhile, Limp Bizkit has yet to announce a new bassist, following the recent death of co-founding bassist Sam Rivers.

Yungblud and Steven Tyler perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September. (Photo by/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Meanwhile, many fans seemed happy with the tour switch-up. The comments section of an Instagram post detailing YUNGBLUD dropping out of the tour from digital creator Jesea Lee is filled with pumped metal fans.

“That’s the best upgrade I’ve ever heard,” one onlooker wrote. “Best upgrade,” a second fan echoed. “I wanted to go to that concert now IM DYING to be thereeeee!” a third hopeful concert goer added.



YUNGBLUD is still slated to begin his Australian tour in Sydney on January 10.