Metal Band ‘Parts Ways’ With Longtime Member After 17 Years

Chicago metal band Born of Osiris (lovingly dubbed BOO by their die-hard fans) have said “boo-bye” to their longtime guitarist.

“To our BOO CREW family around the world, we have some news to share with you: Lee McKinney and Born of Osiris are parting ways,” the metalcore group recently announced on Instagram. “We wish him the best with his future endeavors. None of our upcoming plans will change,” they added.

The band announced a new album, Through Shadows, will be released on July 11. They will continue their European headline tour as planned, and Scott Carstairs will fill in on guitar for their Canadian tour in June/July.

“We will soon be announcing more details regarding the future guitar player of Born of Osiris.”

According to Metal Injection, McKinney joined Born Of Osiris in 2008, a year after the band changed its name from Rosecrance. Since then, he has contributed to every Born of Osiris album. No reason has been given for his departure from the group.

McKinney Teases New Metal Project After Exiting Longtime Band

Meanwhile, McKinney also took to social media to thank fans in the wake of news that he was leaving the beloved metal band.

“Thank you so much to all of the fans who listened, shared, supported, or attended what we put so much love into for all these years,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Sumerian Records. What a blessing this has been!”

He also let fans know of an upcoming project alongside a new metal band.



“As for me – I will focus on family, solo music, content, and my new band Dead Air Divine with my great friend Tilian Pearson. Our first album is almost complete,” he added.

Fans flooded McKinney’s comments to show their support for the musician.

“I’m a bit sad about you leaving Boo,” one fan admitted. “But you’re one of my favorite guitarists, I’ll support you no matter where you go! Excited to hear what you’ve been cooking. I know it’s gonna be great,” they added.

“Thank you for all the music, dude. I’ll miss seeing you with BOO but pumped to hear what’s next!! Thank you again!!” a second fan added.

“What you did in BOO was awesome, but I don’t think people are prepared for the massive leaps I’ve witnessed you take creatively over the last 6 months while composing this new project. You are truly a master of your craft, and I can’t wait to see you shine brighter than ever,” friend, collaborator, and fellow musician Pearson wrote.