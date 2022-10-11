The Met Gala Is Still Seven Months Away, But People Are Already Upset About The Controversial Theme

Celebrities still have seven months to get their outfits ready for the next Met Gala, but the recent announcement of the event’s theme is already causing controversy. Why are people slamming event organizers for the 2023 Met Gala theme?

Why Karl Lagerfeld Is A Controversial Figure In Fashion

Earlier this week, it was announced that the next Met Gala’s theme would be centered around Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, served as the creative director for Chanel and Fendi, as well as his own fashion label.

RELATED: How And When Did The #MeToo Movement Really Start? (Hint: It Was Longer Than Five Years Ago)

He wasn’t just known for his designs, though. Lagerfeld often faced criticism for his comments about women’s weight, Muslims, and victims of sexual assault. Many people are already criticizing the Met Gala committee’s decision to honor the late designer at this year’s event.

Jameela Jamil: ‘Why Is This Who We Celebrate?’

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil responded to the announcement of the theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” online. “A line of racism, fatphobia and a hatred of the Me Too movement,” the actress captioned a series of screenshots of some of Lagerfeld’s comments. “Excited to see all the ladies celebrate this great lover of women!”

A line of racism, fat phobia and a hatred of the Me Too movement. Excited to see all the ladies celebrate this great lover of women! pic.twitter.com/7EYx6giGx8 — TITANIA (@jameelajamil) October 1, 2022

Jamil also took to Instagram to share her thoughts, writing, “This man… was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform is such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked… there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts.”

She continued, “Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren’t bigoted white men? What happened to everyone’s principles and “advocacy.” You don’t get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalized people.”

Reporter Kat Tenbarge tweeted, “Karl Lagerfeld defended the sexual assault of models and contributed to the stigma around coming forward years after an assault. He will be rewarded next year as the theme of ‘fashion’s biggest night,’ because there is no consequence for defending sexual assault.”

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Shoe Line Promotion Makes Our Ankles Hurt Just Looking At It

No one from the event’s committee has replied to any of these criticisms, and it looks like the 2023 Met Gala will go ahead as planned. However, it seems like many celebrities might think twice before accepting their invitation.

More From Suggest