menudo-singer-allegedly-owes-ex-wife-6-figure-sum

A former member of the classic boy band Menudo is headed to court after his wife claimed he owes her more than just a “Poquito De Amor“—allegedly over $200,000.

Videos by Suggest

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Draco Rosa’s ex-wife, Angela Alvarado, claims their shared bank account has dwindled from $508,439 at the time of their divorce to just $34,510. Alvarado alleges Rosa made several unauthorized withdrawals between 2019 and 2024.

Alvarado, 53, is asking the judge to award her all the remaining funds in the account and to order Rosa to pay the outstanding balance of $219,710. Additionally, she is requesting that the former Menudo singer, 56, be sanctioned for $8,719 to cover her legal fees.

Draco Rosa and Angela Alvarado in 2018. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

TMZ added that Rosa filed for divorce from Alvarado in 2019, ending their nearly 30-year marriage.

Rosa is best known as a former member of the famous Latin boy band Menudo. During his time with the group, he formed a bond with bandmate Ricky Marti. Rosa later worked as a producer and songwriter on Martin’s hit song “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

In 1988, at age 18, Rosa made his film debut in Salsa, a major hit in Puerto Rico. While filming, he met actress Angela Alvarado, who would later become his wife. The couple went on to have two sons.

Draco Rosa and Angela Alvarado in 1988’s ‘Salsa.’ (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Rosa’s next album, Olas De Luz, is set to drop on April 24.