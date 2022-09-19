Melissa Gilbert’s Instagram Post With Mindy Cohn Is A Gen X Blast From The Past

Melissa Gilbert and Mindy Cohn are probably best known for the television roles they played in their youth. After all these years, could we see the two actresses on screen together? If fans have anything to say about it, the answer is yes!

The Time Is Right

Generation X can’t get enough of Gilbert and Cohn’s recent Instagram post. The beloved actresses shared a photo on Instagram that is taking thousands of fans back to their childhood days.

In the original post, Cohn shared the picture of the stars together and tagged TV legend Norman Lear. The actress, who is best known for playing the role of Natalie on Facts of Life, asked, “thinking me and @melissagilbertofficial do a Hot L Baltimore reboot @thenormanlear. Thoughts?” Gilbert, known for starring as Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, immediately jumps into the conversation. She reposts the picture and adds, “I love my @mindycohn ! And yes to Hot L!!”

RELATED: What Happened To The ‘Core’ Brat Pack Members Like Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, And Ally Sheedy?

Fans are loving the picture and post! One fan’s reply sums up how many people feel about the two legends: “Oh the enjoyment and feel good vibes you both have shared with so many people. This photo encapsulates the best memories of my youth…Laura and Natalie Thank you.” In other replies, fans are clamoring for a reboot that stars the two actresses: “Hot L Baltimore!!!! That show was hysterical and way way ahead of its time. Whenever I ask people no one even remembers it.”

Is A Reboot of ‘Hot L Baltimore’ Possible?

Could there be a reboot of this cult classic TV show? While some Gen Xers are excited at the thought of these actresses working together, others are scratching their heads. What is Hot L Baltimore and what happened to it?

Some shows are ahead of their time. Hot L Baltimore was certainly one of those shows. With sex workers as the two main characters, one of them being an illegal immigrant, the show was destined to be controversial. In fact, the 1975 program portrayed one of the first gay couples on American TV. The show was even the first ABC television show to have a warning at the beginning due to mature themes. Eventually, the show failed in ratings and was canceled after 13 episodes.

If fans have anything to say about it, a reboot of the TV show is possible but only if it starts Gilbert and Cohn. We’re still waiting for that reply on Instagram from 100-year-old Norman Lear, the original TV show’s producer.

More Stories From Suggest