Melissa Gilbert Bought ‘Christmas Gifts’ For Her Husband’s Alleged Child Victims, Warrant Reveals

The arrest warrant for Timothy Busfield revealed his wife, Melissa Gilbert, actually bought “Christmas gifts” for his alleged child victims.

According to the warrant, which was issued by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), Busfield and Gilbert had maintained a “relationship” with the child victims, identified as 11-year-old twins “SL” and “VL,” as well as their family.

“They advised that they did buy the two boys Christmas gifts and were together [at] several social functions,” Officer Marvin Brown stated in the warrant.

Brown further stated that Busfield “would invite the family to off-set gatherings, with his wife buying Christmas gifts to foster closeness.”

An investigation into Melissa Gilbert’s husband officially began in late 2024. A doctor at the University of New Mexico (UNMH) contacted law enforcement about the alleged child abuse.

The victims’ parents told Brown that they had met Busfield on the set of FOX’s hit series The Cleaning Lady. He served as a director for the series.

After receiving legal advice, the parents went to UNMH. They claimed that medical professionals told them that the twins may have been “groomed.” However, it was determined that the case did not meet the authorities’ acceptance criteria.

Melissa Gilbert’s Husband Was Accused of Sexually Abusing the Children From Fall 2022 to Spring 2024

In October 2025, the twins’ mother filed a police report. She told Child Protective Services (CPS) that her children alleged Timothy Busfield sexually abused them. She claimed the abuse occurred from late fall 2022 to spring 2024.

Despite the police report, the victims’ mother was told that because physical abuse had not occurred, nothing could be done.

Meanwhile, Busfield allegedly told law enforcement that the twins’ parents were upset that they had been replaced by a younger actor who auditioned.

A Warner Bros. Television representative issued a statement about the situation. “The health and safety of our cast and crew is always our top priority,” the statement reads. “Especially the safety of minors on our productions. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action.”

The rep further added, “[We] have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Busfield was previously accused of sexual assault in 1994, but the accusation did not result in charges.

He and Melissa Gilbert have been married since 2013. She was previously married to Bruce Boxleitner from 1995 to 2011 and Bo Brinkman from 1988 to 1994.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.