‘Field of Dreams’ and ‘West Wing’ Star Accused of Heinous Crimes

An actor from The West Wing faces charges of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant from the Albuquerque Police Department obtained by TMZ, Timothy Busfield, known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing, is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old siblings.

One of the minors claimed the abuse started when he was 7 years old.

The investigation launched on Nov. 1, 2024, after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) alerted police to the alleged sexual abuse.

The victims’ parents told Officer Marvin Kirk Brown that the minors, both child actors, met Busfield on the set of the FOX series The Cleaning Lady. Busfield served as a director on the series, according to the warrant.

Timothy Busfield in 2019. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The TV series aired from January 2022 to June 2025. Busfield, 68, allegedly “grew closer to the boys” after joining the show, the children’s parents stated, according to the arrest warrant.

Busfield Went by ‘Uncle Tim’ with Child Actors on the Set of Fox Series

“It was reported that Timothy would tell his children to call him ‘Uncle Tim,’” the warrant claims, per PEOPLE. Their parents also told the officer “that they both discovered that there were allegations against Timothy of sexual assault against both women and minors.”

After the father heard rumors that Busfield had been “handsy” with women, the mother asked her 11-year-old sons if anyone had ever touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable. According to the warrant, the children allegedly replied, “You mean like Uncle Tim?”

An attorney advised the parents to take the children to UNMH. There, professionals suggested the boys “were groomed,” according to the warrant. Officer Brown stated the siblings had not reported any sexual contact. However, he noted that they said Busfield “would tickle them on the stomach and legs.”

On October 3, 2025, the mother reported to police and Child Protective Services that her children disclosed sexual abuse by Busfield between November 2022 and spring 2024. However, she was informed that no action could be taken as no physical abuse occurred. On September 2 and 22, 2025, the mother reported that SL told his counselor Busfield had inappropriately touched him.

At age 10, a victim was diagnosed by their therapist with moderate post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety following allegations of “inappropriate touching.”

Warrant Details Busfield’s Side of the Allegations

The warrant states Busfield told police the parents were angry after a younger actor replaced their sons following an audition. Shortly after, Warner Bros. notified him they were investigating a complaint.

According to the warrant, the actor also claimed a fellow actress told him the mother “wanted revenge.”

Meanwhile, the warrant notes that Busfield previously faced sexual assault allegations in 1994.

Beyond The West Wing, Busfield won a Primetime Emmy in 1991 for his role on Thirtysomething. His other acting credits include Field of Dreams and Revenge of the Nerds.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.