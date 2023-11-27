Melissa Barrera Breaks Her Silence After Being Fired From ‘Scream 7’

The actress was fired for controversial comments regarding the on-going Palestine-Israel conflict.

Actress Melissa Barrera, who starred in both Scream (2022), and Scream VI (2023) was axed from her lead role in the incoming Scream 7 film after she commented on the Palestine-Israel conflict on social media. Her co-star, Jenna Ortega, announced just one day later that she was also stepping away from the much anticipated project. Despite the circumstances, Ortega, 21, insists that her reasons for leaving had nothing to do with Barrera’s dismissal.

Now, Barrera, 33, has released a statement in response to her getting fired.

Sky News

Her statement appears to contradict what Spyglass said about her. However, Barrera voiced that she will continue to openly share her beliefs:

“First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.”

She continues:

“As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.

“Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.

“I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism.”

The actress concluded the post by reiterating her stance on the matter:

“I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me.”

Melissa Barrera has released a statement following her firing from #Scream7 pic.twitter.com/c4vJKk7P3A — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) November 23, 2023

Do you think Spyglass was justified for firing her?