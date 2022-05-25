‘The View’ Criticizes Melania Trump’s Perceived Snub By ‘Vogue’

It’s been a few years since Melania Trump was in the White House alongside her husband. However, the women of The View recently had something to say about her absence from the cover of Vogue. Guest Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director, also gave her two cents on the matter.

Former White House Insider Claims ‘There Was Bias There’

Grisham accused the fashion magazine of being “biased” for not putting Melania on the cover. First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama have both been cover stars, and former First Lady Laura Bush appeared in the magazine (though not on the cover itself).

“If she’s going to be on Vogue it should be because she’s First Lady and I do think she should have been on Vogue,” Grisham explained, citing Melania’s Be Best anti-cyberbullying initiative and her devotion to her son, Barron. “I do think there’s bias.”

Grisham Reveals Melania’s Condition For Appearing In ‘Vogue’

When host Joy Behar made a joke about some previous modeling Melania had done early on in her career, Grisham defended the former First Lady. “I know it’s easy to take potshots at her and trust me, I would like to as well, but I think for this topic, there was bias there,” Grisham said.

“I will also say when Vogue came to us and asked if she would do a shoot, she would only do a shoot if she could be on the cover,” the former communications director admitted. Host Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that that kind of condition is usually a dealbreaker for magazines.

The View’s panel also hypothesized that the choice not to put her on the cover might have been a business decision: Trump was a very controversial President and many did not like him, so it would make sense not to promote his wife.

Melania Shades ‘Vogue’ And Current First Lady: ‘I Have Much More Important Things To Do’

Even though it’s been a few years since the snub, Melania obviously still remembers it—she recently slammed Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and shaded First Lady Jill Biden in an interview.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes,” Melania said when asked about the Vogue snub. “And it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do—and I did in the White House—than being on the cover of Vogue.”

Many saw her comments as a veiled insult toward the current First Lady, who was on the fashion magazine’s August 2021 cover. Whether the magazine was biased or simply making a business decision, it’s clear that Vogue’s snub still stings Melania.

More From Suggest

Kelly Clarkson Makes Startling Discovery At Her Montana Ranch



The Ever-Single Diane Keaton Has Her Sights On Some Much Younger Celebrities



Malia And Sasha Obama’s Encounter With TMZ Paparazzi Has Some Wondering Where Their Secret Service Protection Was