Top Mel Gibson Story Of 2022: Storming Out Of Televised Interview

Mel Gibson is as well known for his public controversies as he is for his acting and directing work. This year, the star made headlines when he and his publicist quickly cut off an interview with Fox News anchor Jesse Watters.

Gibson’s Publicist Quickly Cuts Off Interviewer

Gibson was appearing on the network to promote Father Stu, a movie he worked on with Mark Wahlberg. While talking about the film, the conversation turned to this year’s Oscar ceremony and the now world-famous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Watters asked the actor, “You understand it probably better than a lot of people, with your career—I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock, if you would have been treated the same way, Mel?”

Gibson laughed, but before he could answer, his publicist interrupted, saying, “That’s our time.” Watters kept asking, but Gibson’s publicist wouldn’t allow him to answer the question, simply repeating, “That’s our time.”

His Own Controversial History

Many think Gibson’s publicist was so nervous about this line of questioning due to the actor’s controversial past. The actor was arrested in 2006 for driving under the influence, which caused him to go on an antisemitic tirade, and was accused of domestic violence by one of his ex-girlfriends a few years later.

Some have also hypothesized that Watters simply wanted to know what Gibson, an actor who has weathered public controversy and continued to work in Hollywood, might have to say to Smith as he navigates a similar situation.

Both Smith And Gibson Are Currently Working On Big Projects

Gibson took a bit of a hiatus from Hollywood while dealing with accusations of antisemitism and violent behavior, but has started working again in earnest. In 2022 alone, Gibson appeared in seven movies, including Father Stu, Panama, and Hot Seat. He also has a movie set to come out next year, Boys of Summer.

Smith has also started to return to the public eye after stepping back due to the Oscar controversy. He is currently promoting his latest project, Emancipation, a movie based on a true story about an escaped slave. He has also continued to work as an executive producer on the shows Women of the Movement and Bel-Air.

Gibson is no stranger to controversy and scandal, so it’s unsurprising that he and his publicist might be a little skittish when it comes to questions that hit a little too close to home. The actor’s skillful dodge of the potentially controversial question put Gibson back in the headlines again this year.

