How Is Mel Brooks Doing Now? A 2022 Life And Health Update

When it comes to comedy and film, Mel Brooks is one of the most prolific and respected actors, directors, and writers in Hollywood. His resume spans more than seven decades and includes beloved classics such as Young Frankenstein, The Producers, Blazing Saddles, History of the World, Part 1, Spaceballs, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. But is Mel Brooks still alive? And if so, is he still working? Here’s a look at this legend’s remarkable career and an update on Mel Brooks today.

Mel Brooks Is Now 95-Years-Old

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Mel Brooks was born with the name Melvin Kaminsky on June 28th, 1926. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and started performing at a young age, playing drums for a local four-man band when he was just 14. After serving a number of years in the army as a young adult, he decided to pursue a career in entertainment and started booking comedy and general entertainment gigs in the New York area.

According to Rolling Stone, the aspiring entertainer temporarily changed his last name from “Kaminsky” to “Brooks” after one such gig, when a hotel booked him because they believed him to be Max Kaminsky, a well-known trumpet player. The comedian changed his last name to avoid similar mix-ups in the future, though he admits today that he didn’t really intend for it to stick.

“I thought if I ever did anything important, I’d change it back to Kaminsky,” he told Rolling Stone. “No wonder Woody Allen and I are great. We are not Brooks and Allen, we are not some department store. We are Konigsberg and Kaminsky. Now those are names, like Tolstoy and Dostoevski.”

Mel Brooks Is Best Known For Directing Spoofs

(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Brooks got his big break in 1950 when he was hired as a writer on the popular variety comedy show, Your Show of Shows. There, he worked with a number of other young writers who would go on to become entertainment legends, including Carl Reiner and Neil Simon. Brooks continued working steadily in TV through the ’60s and created the hit show, Get Smart, which ran from 1965 until 1970.

In 1967, Brooks wrote and directed his first feature film, The Producers. A bold satire about Nazis, the movie became an underground hit and won the Oscar Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1969. That success paved the way for his long and successful career as a writer and director of classic comedy spoofs, including Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Silent Movie, High Anxiety, History of the World, Part 1, and Spaceballs.

In 2001, The Producers was adapted into a Broadway musical that became a huge smash hit. Starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, the show was the hottest ticket in town for years, running more than 2,502 performances and winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. It also spawned a new 2005 film version starring Lane and Broderick.

In 2021, Brooks published the memoir, All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business. Boasting an impressive 480 pages, the book became a New York Times Bestseller and earned rave reviews from critics.

Is He Still In Good Health?

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Brooks appears to be in relatively good health for a man who’s been alive for nearly a century. He continues to work, lending his voice to animated movies such as Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Toy Story 4. His voice also appears in the upcoming animated movie Blazing Samurai, which is loosely based on his classic movie from 1974, Blazing Saddles.

The director has said that life has been harder for him since the death of his wife, actress Ann Bancroft, who passed away in 2005 from uterine cancer. In a 2021 interview with the Independent, the Life Stinks star says her death still “hurts too much” to write about. He also admitted that he can’t help but stop and watch if he catches one of her movies on TV.

“I don’t decide to turn on one of her movies, but if one is on when I turn on the TV, then I’m caught, and I’ll stay until the end and cry,” he confessed. “I’ll see her energy, her joie de vivre. She was just amazing. I don’t think there was anybody better.”

Brooks also says life is tougher now that so many of his close friends have passed away. Specifically, he misses his former Your Show of Shows co-writer, comedy collaborator, and best bud for over 50 years, Carl Reiner. Reiner, who wrote and directed classic movies like The Jerk, Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, and All of Me died in June of 2020 at the age of 98. “All the stuff I used to do with Carl is still around, but I don’t enjoy it if I don’t share it with Carl,” Brooks told the Independent. “It’s as simple as that.”