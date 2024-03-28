Mel B Details ‘Embarrassing’ Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage

Not the experience she was hoping for, Mel B once recalled the embarrassing moment she had with Prince William.

During her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in Jan. 2023, the Spice Girls bandmate stated the incident happened while she was visiting Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

However, what was going to be a simple ceremony turned awkward very quickly. “I didn’t realize the medal actually goes on your chest,” Mel B admitted. “And Victoria [Beckham] designed my dress, mine and my mom’s dress for the occasion. And she put a big slit right there. I was like, ‘Oh, sorry.’”

The singer also said her dress had a slit across her cleavage. She originally joked with Beckham about the design choice.

“I think she knew,” Mel B continued. “She did a number on me.”

Speaking about her time with the Prince, Mel B said she had met the royals before the ceremony. “So he was like, ‘Oh, hey, how are you?” she said. The singer also recalled meeting William and Prince Harry when they were younger.

“When we flew into Buckingham Palace, this was when they were really young, the royals. We had peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, without the crush, which was a little bit posh for me. So then I decided, ‘Can we go into the kitchen and just make some toast and jam?’ So we did that too.”

Prince Harry did detail when he first met the Spice Girls in his memoir Spare.

Mel B Shared More Details Prince William and Medal Ceremony While Promoting TV Show ‘Special Forces’

Before her appearance on the daytime talk show, Mel B provided specific details about her medal ceremony and Prince William.

“I got my MB last year for my contribution and bringing awareness to domestic violence,” she told Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. “[William] was like, ‘So you’re here for the Spice Girls?’ as he’s pinning the medal to my chest.”

Mel B then told Prince William the key reason why she was there. “ I was like, ‘No, I’m a patron of women’s aid, and I’m being honored for all the work that I’ve been doing with women’s aid and talking about domestic abuse.”

The singer spoke about how interested the prince was about her work. “He was like, ‘Oh my god, really? So tell me more about it,’ and I was like, ‘There’s a whole queue of people waiting to get their MB, I don’t think it’s time for a chat right now.’”