Megyn Kelly Compares Will Smith To Meghan Markle, Calls Them ‘Out Of Touch’ Whiners

It’s been a week since “The Slap,” but it’s still all anyone can talk about. During a recent appearance on GB News, Megyn Kelly gave her opinion on the situation and drew comparisons between Will Smith and Meghan Markle.

Kelly Blasts Smith And Markle For ‘Whining And Crying’

Kelly put Smith “in the same boat as Meghan Markle” after the actor slapped Chris Rock for telling a joke about his wife, then gave a tearful acceptance speech just a few minutes later. In his speech, Smith mentioned being disrespected and how those in the public eye are expected to accept offensive comments.

Kelly compared the Oscar-winner’s speech to Markle’s “whining and crying about the alleged racists she wouldn’t name in the royal family and about how hard it is to be a princess and everything…no one cares, they have their own problems to deal with.”

Kelly was referring to many of the comments Markle has made about the royal family since she and Prince Harry left England. The most famous was the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah, where the duchess talked about how the tabloid scrutiny and racial comments she faced impacted her mental health.

She wrapped up her comments on the situation by coming back to Smith’s comments: “You’re a huge star, you’re probably one of the top 3 biggest stars in the world…Do I give two figs over whether somebody’s saying something not nice about you or how it’s hard to withstand the barbs that come your way? No, I don’t.”

Smith’s Apology

Smith has apologized for his outburst at the awards ceremony, saying, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He also apologized to Rock, the Academy, the audience, and his fellow nominees. In addition to the apology, Smith has resigned from the Academy. It’s still unknown if the Academy will take Smith’s Best Actor trophy as punishment for the altercation.

Reactions To Kelly’s Comments

While some agreed with Kelly’s comparison, others slammed the talk show host for bringing Markle into the situation. “When are you guys going to shut up about Meghan,” one person tweeted. “How can you compare Will Smith’s action to anyone let alone Meghan. He behaved appallingly. He could have just asked Chris to shut up. No need to be violent especially in a ceremony that was watched [by] millions.”

Whether you agree with Kelly’s comments or not, her comparison of Smith and Markle is not surprising; the talk show host is well known for her controversial comments, and it looks like this one is just the latest.

