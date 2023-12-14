Megyn Kelly Demands Taylor Swift Boycott, Sparks Heated Online Debate

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is now demanding Taylor Swift be boycotted after the Mean songstress attended a fundraiser for humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.

According to Billboard, Swift attended stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef’s More Feelings tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend with her long-time pal Selena Gomez. Profits from the event went towards American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), a non-governmental organization that provides humanitarian and development aid to the Gaza Strip.

Taylor Swift’s appearance didn’t go unnoticed as Kelly quickly stated that the pop icon owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology for going to the show. “I hope they boycott her events until she issues [the apology],” Kelly declared. “Because attending this thing was wrong.”

While continuing her verbal attack on Swift, Kelly pointed out what else the TIME Person of the Year supports. “Taylor Swift, who has been out there tweeting about her support for the LGBTQ community, you know what they do to that community in Gaza, Taylor, that you now support. Who’s talked about her support for women, her opposition to certain Republican lawmakers who don’t support women in the way Taylor sees fit.”

The talk show host went on to ask Swift what Hamas does to women. “You know what Hamas likes to do to women? You think we have equal rights over there, Taylor?”

Kelly also stated that Swift should have done some “googling” before attending the event. “See what they do in Gaza to gays. See about women’s rights in Gaza, Taylor.”

Kelly then completed her rant about Swift by declaring, “You clearly know nothing.”

Swifties Take to Social Media to Show Support for Taylor Swift

Just after Megyn Kelly called out Taylor Swift and demanded a boycott, Swifties took to social media to show they weren’t having the talk show host’s antics.

“Taylor going to see a comedy show is not her actively supporting Gaza,” one fan stated on X (formerly Twitter). “This is Ramy actively supporting Gaza.”

Another fan called out Kelly for having a “sad, pathetic take” on Swift’s appearance at the comedy show. “She attended a comedy with proceeds going to support HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS in Gaza,” the fan pointed out. “Where thousands have died and more will. She also donated 1 mil to TN tornado relief efforts today, but you’ll never mention that.”

Meanwhile, some X users who didn’t show support for either side of the situation shared their thoughts. “I think anyone blindly supporting either side owes an apology,” one user wrote. “Both sides are pretty gross.”