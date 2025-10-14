meghan-mccain-says-her-pregnancy-prevented-her-from-flying-to-be-with-mom-cindy-after-her-stroke

Following reports that John McCain’s widow, Cindy, was hospitalized in Italy following a mild stroke, Meghan McCain opens up about how her pregnancy prevented her from being at her mother’s side during the medical emergency.

During the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, Meghan opened up about her mother’s health. She also revealed why she has remained quiet about the situation.

“I didn’t talk about it on my social media because my brothers and my family and I were trying to, you know, figure out what was going on,” Megan explained.

Cindy was working at the UN World Food Program headquarters in Rome, Italy, when she suffered a mild stroke. Cindy has since returned to her home in Arizona to recover.

“She has now flown back to Arizona with my brother Jimmy and is recovering very well,” Meghan McCain said about Cindy. “She is cognitively completely fine. Talks just normal, that she always has and texting.”

Meghan then said, “I’ve been talking to her many times and to my family.”

However, Meghan pointed out that Cindy is having some physical issues. “She has some physical things that have happened as a result of the stroke,” the former The View co-host continued. “But she is – all things considered – it is mild, as the doctor said, and not intense, but still scary nonetheless. But she is okay.”

Meghan then spoke about how her pregnancy is keeping her from traveling. “I’m not allowed to fly that far yet. I am actually going to my doctor tomorrow to see if I can get clearance to fly.”

Meghan McCain Is Grateful Her Siblings Are With Their Mom Cindy

Giving credit where it’s due, Meghan McCain also stated she is grateful that her six siblings are “all hands on deck” to take care of Cindy.

“I’m not going to tell you she’s fine and everything’s amazing,” Meghan continued. “But like I said, thank God, cognitively completely fine. Does not like being in the hospital.”

The UN World Food Program previously reported that Cindy, who is the organization’s executive director, is “expected to make a full recovery.”

Cindy also thanked the medical staff in Italy for the treatment she received amid the medical emergency. “My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care,” she said about the Italian doctors. “I look forward to continuing my recuperation at home in Arizona with my family.”