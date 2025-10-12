John McCain’s Widow Suffers Mild Stroke

Cindy McCain, the widow of late Arizona senator John McCain and the head of the UN World Food Programme, is currently recovering after she suffered a mild stroke earlier this month.

According to a statement from the UN World Food Programme, Cindy is recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery. She will be home in Arizona during the recovery period and will be returning to the World Food Programme’s headquarters in Rome once she is able.

Her expected absence will be between four and six weeks. Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau will oversee WFP’s day-to-day operations while she is recovering.

Speaking about her health and well-being, John McCain’s widow stated, “I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received. My recovery is progressing well, thanks to their outstanding care. I look forward to continuing my recuperation at home in Arizona with my family.”

“In the meantime, I have full confidence in my leadership team to stay laser-focused on delivering urgently needed food assistance to the more than 100 million people WTP is working to serve across 87 countries,” she further shared. “The fight against hunger has never been more critical.

Cindy noted, “I am incredibly proud of the work our teams do every day.”

She then added, “I look forward to being back in the field soon – alongside WFP teams – pushing back against famine and supporting communities in need.”

Cindy McCain has been serving as the executive director of the UN World Food Programme since May 2023. Her husband, John, died in 2018 at the age of 81 while battling brain cancer. She is the mother of former The View co-host, Meghan McCain.

Cindy McCain Is Preparing to Welcome Another Grandchild

Along with recovering from her mild stroke, Cindy McCain is preparing to welcome another grandchild. Her daughter, Meghan, is pregnant with her third child.

Meghan announced her latest pregnancy over the summer while interviewing Second Lady Usha Vance.

“I am just entering my second trimester, I’m pregnant with my third,” she explained. “I know this is a weird way to announce it, but I’m very nervous about … it’s a boy. And I’m very nervous about having three children. Very.”

Vance offered her support by stating, “I’m a huge proponent of it. Obviously, people want to have different family sizes for different reasons, but what I’ve really enjoyed about three kids is that it’s just enough for them all to be kind of a pack.”

The Second Lady further discussed the transition from two to three children, pointing out it was “shockingly the easiest of all.”

“I think you’re in for a surprise,” she added.



