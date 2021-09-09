Meghan McCain Is Ditching TV In Favor Of ‘Biggest Juggernaut On The Internet’

Meghan McCain has a new gig. The former co-host of The View is taking her controversial takes to a notorious home. Here’s the situation.

Columnist Once More

McCain got her start in 2008 when she blogged through her father’s presidential campaign. The blog, McCain Blogette, led her to a job on the Daily Beast. She also wrote a few books along the way, so she has a full background as both a writer and a columnist.

Her columnist career stopped when her television career began. She bounced from MSNBC to Fox News, before becoming a permanent co-host of The View in 2017. Her four-year run on the show was marked by many heated arguments with Joy Behar, and it quickly became tabloid fodder. Even in her final week on the show, she found time to pick a fight with Kathy Griffin over Clay Aiken. McCain’s four-year run on The View came to end in August, leaving everyone wondering what she would do next.

Wonder no longer, for McCain has a new employer. Today she announced that she’s becoming a columnist to a very familiar name: The Daily Mail.

She called the often controversial website “the biggest juggernaut on the internet,” and she’s excited to get started on September 20. She joins fellow former morning talking head Piers Morgan on the right-wing site.

A Notorious Website

Readers may recognize the Daily Mail as the sister paper of the losers of a libel lawsuit from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She took the Mail on Sunday to court for publishing a private letter from Thomas Markle. A few years later, and Harry won a libel lawsuit over a bogus story about him ignoring the military. The Daily Mail has not stopped attacking the couple, it’s an integral part of its brand, but it did have to pony up and apologize.

What Of ‘The View?’

No formal announcement has been made about replacing McCain’s seat on The View. The program plans to take its time finding a suitable replacement. Reports of Candace Owens joining the table were completely unfounded.

McCain’s right-wing views brought controversy and drama to a table accustomed to it. She followed in Elizabeth Hassleback’s wake, so there are some big shoes to fill. McCain sounds positively delighted to restart her writing career for the often controversial website. Only time will tell if she ever takes aim at her former coworkers.