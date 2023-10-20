Meghan McCain Dishes On Her Feud With ‘Late Night’ Host Seth Meyers: ‘He Can Go To Hell Forever’

Meghan McCain, the former co-host of The View, has taken her fiery and candid persona to her own podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat. In the second episode of her podcast, she reignited a four-year-old feud with Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The exchange in question took place during a contentious appearance on Meyers’ show in 2019. While speaking with guest politician Ted Cruz on her podcast, McCain revisited her appearance on Late Night, labeling it as “one of the worst experiences of my life.”

McCain shared her thoughts on the Late Night episode, specifically the segment where Seth Meyers questioned her about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s remarks on Israel, which McCain had criticized as being anti-Semitic.

“I stand by every single thing I’ve said, and if that makes me unpopular in this room or in front of you, so be it,” McCain said on the show. Meyers had questioned McCain on the need to be more careful when discussing Omar and suggested that it was unfair to keep bringing up Omar’s past tweets for which she had already apologized.

Things Got Tense

During the exchange, McCain expressed her unwavering stance on Omar’s comments, but the discussion quickly grew tense. Meyers interrupted McCain and commented that it was unfair to focus on the past tweets to which Omar had already apologized.

McCain, visibly annoyed, responded with a sharp, “Are you her publicist? Are you her press person?”

The exchange between McCain and Meyers became widely discussed at the time, with her husband, writer Ben Domenech, unleashing a social media attack on Meyers that some critics viewed as homophobic. In the podcast, McCain referred to her husband’s tweet, where he suggested that the only reason Meyers had a show was that he “gargled Lorne Michaels’ balls.”

However, Domenech later expressed regret for his comments about Meyers, stating, “I apologize for rage-tweeting about how Seth Meyers treated her. I don’t like him; I think he’s a hack, but I shouldn’t have done that. I’m sorry to anyone I offended.”

McCain has never been one to shy away from controversy and has often been a vocal and polarizing figure in the media. Her fiery exchange with Seth Meyers on Late Night remains a memorable moment, and her recent podcast episode has reignited the discussion surrounding that heated encounter.

A Reignited Feud

During the podcast episode, McCain did not mince words, offering her candid thoughts on the experience and reiterating her stance on the issue. Her willingness to revisit this past disagreement with Meyers in such a public manner further underscores her reputation as a passionate and unapologetic commentator.

Meghan McCain’s podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, offers listeners a glimpse into her candid and unfiltered viewpoints. As she continues to discuss a wide range of topics, she proves that she remains an influential and outspoken voice in the world of media and politics, unafraid to express her opinions and engage in spirited debates, even when they involve high-profile figures like Seth Meyers.

There has been recent speculation that McCain’s former show could be pulled off of the air.

The resurfacing of the feud between Meghan McCain and Seth Meyers serves as a reminder that, despite changes in media and entertainment, their outspoken personas and passionate exchanges continue to captivate audiences and fuel ongoing discussions. Whether one agrees with her or not, there’s no denying that Meghan McCain’s distinctive voice remains an influential force in today’s media landscape.