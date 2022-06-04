Meghan McCain Celebrating Husband’s New Job, Here’s What’s Happening With His Fox News Podcast

Meghan McCain isn’t the only one in her family who’s a big name in political media. She recently took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Ben Domenech, and his impressive job promotion, plus give fans an update on what will happen with one of his current projects.

McCain Congratulates Husband: ‘I’m So Proud Of Ben’

“Big news in our house,” McCain captioned a screenshot of a headline that reads, “OutKick has learned that The Spectator will name Ben Domenech its Editor at Large.” McCain congratulated her husband on the promotion, saying The Spectator is “a publication I have been reading religiously for years.”

“I’m so proud of Ben and the voice he has in media during a time when so many others are scared to speak,” her caption continued. “(Also don’t worry, he’s not leaving Fox or his podcast!)”

The Spectator is the oldest weekly magazine in the world, first published in 1828. In 2020, it became the longest-lived current affairs magazine ever, and the first magazine to ever publish 10,000 issues.

Domenech’s Writing History

Domenech has been a political commentator since he was a teenager when he began writing a column for the National Review Online, called “Any Given Sunday.” He also ran his own personal blog. By the time he was 15, Domenech had contributed to noteworthy publications like the Washington Times, Human Events, Reason magazine, The American Conservative, and The Washington Post.

He has continued to write for a multitude of different publications, giving his opinions on matters like the Occupy Wall Street movement, the Affordable Care Act, and the Me Too movement.

His Plagiarism Scandal

However, Domenech has weathered his share of controversies. One of the biggest ones was when he was accused by many other online bloggers of plagiarizing work from many different publications and writers, including The Washington Post, The New Yorker, humor writer P.J. O’Rourke, and political writer Mary Elizabeth Williams.

Domenech initially denied the allegations, but eventually posted an apology on his website, saying, “There is no excuse for this—nor is there an excuse for any obfuscation in my earlier statement. I hope that nothing I’ve done as a teenager or in my professional life will reflect badly on the movement and principles I believe in.”

Domenech and McCain announced their engagement in 2017, tying the knot later that year. The couple welcomed a daughter, Liberty, in 2020. She and Domenech are something of a conservative power couple, with both of them sharing their thoughts on podcasts, television, and in writing. Dommench’s new job title is understandably a cause for celebration for the couple.

More From Suggest

Meghan McCain’s First Red Carpet Look Features Old Trend We All Hate



Kelly Ripa Already Knows Who She Wants Her Kids To Marry



Kelly Clarkson Makes Startling Discovery At Her Montana Ranch