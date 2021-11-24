Meghan Markle’s ‘Meltdown’, Prince Harry’s Secret Trip, And All The Latest Royal Gossip

The royals are still always popping up in gossip pages, and always ready to give you all the latest dishes and ridiculous claims the supermarket tabloids. From Meghan Markle “melting down” to Prince Harry ditching his wife for a trip home to Kate Middleton and Prince William “ripping off” their inlaws. Here are this week’s wildest rumors surrounding the British Royal Family.

Meghan Markle’s Alleged Public Meltdown

According to New Idea, Markle is feeling the heat from the public over her using her title “Duchess of Sussex” for political gain. The duchess is allegedly spiraling into a rage over the ordeal as, despite the critics, she doesn’t see why she has to change anything. The magazine also claims that Markle’s emotions are also in a frenzy due to her being hurt by the release of court documents proving she knew about her father Thomas Markle’s Finding Freedom legal documents before it came out. Read more about it here as we investigate if Markle is really in the wrong in all these claims against her.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Ripping Off The Sussexes’ Instagram?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also getting backlash this week for apparently ripping off Meghan Markle’s influencer tactics. The tabloids seem to think that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have “adopted Harry and Meghan’s ‘signature style’.” Which is a new affinity for photos from unconventional angles and intimate family moments snapped in black and white. Was it William and Middleton’s intention to copy the Sussexes? Click here to find out.

Prince Harry Flying Home Against Markle’s Wishes?

According to Women’s Day, Prince Harry is feeling a little homesick and is determined to see his grandmother, even if Meghan Markle refuses to go with him. Prince Harry is reported shocked by the news that his grandmother is in poor health. The queen insisted that she didn’t want a fuss, but she did rather sternly tell Harry she wants him to come home at Christmas and bring the kids. Is Prince Harry planning on going behind Markle’s back to take that trip to the UK with Archie? Read more about it here.