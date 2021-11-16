Meghan Markle’s Lawsuit In Trouble, Princess Diana’s Body Reacts To ‘Spencer’ And More Of The Latest Royal Family News

As we say every week, the royal news never stops on the other side of the pond, and as always, we’re here to give you all the latest. This week’s news has a little bit of a throwback feel as Princess Diana’s former bodyguard sounded off about what he thought of Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of his old protectee, Prince Harry talked about predicting the events of January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, and Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against Mail On Sunday might have hit a major snag for the duchess. Let’s dig in.

‘Spencer’ Has Drawn Praise From Bodyguard

Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of the late Princess Diana has been lauded by film critics. Though the film takes a lot of creative license as it recounts a three-day period around Christmas 1991, Stewart’s transformation into the beloved icon has endorsed by someone who would really know. Ken Wharfe served as a bodyguard for Diana throughout the time period in the film and he’s got nothing but good things to say about Stewart’s performance. Check out everything he has to say here.

Prince Harry Predicted The January 6 Riots

In an interview this week, Prince Harry opened up about his view of the media and his correspondence with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Of course, the Duke of Sussex has a lot of justified opinions on the press and how it’s affected his life all the way from the death of his mother to his marriage to Meghan Markle. One thing we didn’t expect, however, was for him to reveal his email discussion with Dorsey. Harry has a lot of to say about Twitter and how it helped spur the tragic events of last January, thoughts you can read here.

Meghan Markle’s Lawsuit Takes A Hit

Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sued Associated Newspapers Limited over a letter she wrote to her father before her 2018 wedding. The letter was published by ANI in one of its newspapers after Thomas Markle gave it to the company. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won the lawsuit in February, but that’s not the end of the suit, it seems. ANI is now appealing the ruling, so click here to find out why.

