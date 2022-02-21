Truth Behind Meghan Markle’s Changing Engagement Ring And Why It’s Changed

When Meghan Markle debuted a new engagement ring just 18 months after getting engaged, most assumed the duchess wanted an upgrade. However, the change was actually initiated by her husband Prince Harry.

Markle’s Ring Upgrade

Markle’s original ring, given to her in 2017, was a trilogy ring with a gold band; Harry said it was Markle’s favorite. During her first pregnancy with her son Archie, the duchess was seen without her engagement or wedding rings. Most assumed it was due to her fingers swelling.

However, Harry was the one who ordered the upgrade. He chose to change the ring at the same time he ordered a custom eternity ring for Markle as a gift to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

“On May 19, 2019, Harry also surprised his wife of one year with the gift of a ring that he had created with jeweler-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favorite of Meghan’s,” writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in royal biography “Finding Freedom.”

“The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan’s, Archie’s, and Harry’s birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring,” they continued.

Schwartz told the writers, “He’s the loveliest person ever. So romantic, so thoughtful.” The prince also had the jeweler resize and reset Markle’s engagement ring with a new band. The original band was made of gold by Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medallists, who create jewelry for the queen.

The Personal Stories Behind Meghan’s Ring

The trilogy ring features three stones, all chosen by Harry. The large center diamond is from Botswana, where the couple vacationed together, while the two, smaller flanking stones are from the late Princess Diana’s personal collection.

“The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s [Meghan’s] favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection, to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” Harry said during a BBC interview just hours after the couple’s engagement.

Harry And Meghan’s Love Story

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met in 2016 when they were introduced by mutual friends. They announced their engagement a year later, tying the knot in May of 2018. Harry and Markle welcomed their first child, son Archie, the same month they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

After years of press scrutiny, the couple made the explosive decision to exit the royal family, stepping back from their duties in February 2021. Their daughter Lilibet was born in June of that same year.

