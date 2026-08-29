Tom Cruise Announces Sequel to Beloved ’90s Classic — And a Surprising New Co-Star

Action film superstar Tom Cruise just took to social media to announce that a sequel to one of his most beloved classics is happening… a surprising co-star is along for the ride.

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Earlier today (Aug. 29), the 64-year-old Top Gun legend let fans know a sequel to his NASCAR-themed 1990 film Days of Thunder would race into theaters the summer of 2028.

While fans expected Cruise to reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, his upcoming co-star may throw them for a left turn. Cruise’s video announcement included a very pregnant Anne Hathaway. In the fun footage, which reveals the upcoming film’s release date of June 2, 2028, Hathaway, 43, joked that first she’d have her baby, then they’d shoot the film.

“We’re coming out summer of 2028!” Cruise later blurts, adding, “Don’t be late!”

“Are you sure you wanna go with that?” Hathaway, sporting a cowboy hat, shots back before guffawing.

This marks the duo’s first project together.

According to Deadline, the upcoming sequel will be filmed for IMAX, like this summer’s megahit, The Odyssey (starring Hathaway). The outlet adds that Hathaway is set to play “a team owner and engineer” opposite Cruise. Longshot and Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine is set to helm the project.

Fans React to News of Tom Cruise’s Upcoming Sequel

Of course, fans of the 1990 classic, which was directed by Top Gun director Tony Scott and co-starred the late Robert Duvall and Cruise’s second ex-wife Nicole Kidman, raced to the comments section to show their off-the-charts anticipation for the upcoming sequel.

“Opening night, we will be there NO MATTER WHAT,” one top comment read. “Been waiting on this for a long time! Let’s go!!!” another fan gushed.

“NO FREAKING WAYYYYYYY!!! My dad and I have been saying for YEARS that this movie deserves a sequel! I’m actually so excited! 😍👏” a third enthused fan wrote.

Even NASCAR got in on the comments section action, writing: “Droppin’ the hammer! 👏.”

The movie news comes off a hell of a 2026 for Hathaway, who’s starred in Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street so far this year.

Meanwhile, Cruise will next be seen in director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, which hits theaters on Oct. 2.