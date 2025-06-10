meghan-markle-to-receive-special-honor

Meghan Markle is about to add another jewel to her crown as she is set to be honored at an upcoming event in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old mother of two will be honored at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s Night of Wonder gala on June 14, according to PEOPLE.

The garden-inspired evening at NHM’s Exposition Park will feature remarks from Markle, who is being honored for her efforts to support women and underserved communities. Her mission aligns with the museum’s goal of making science and nature more accessible throughout L.A.

“Night of Wonder celebrates and supports the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s commitment to science, nature, and community,” Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, told PEOPLE.

“We are proud to honor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity, especially for underserved communities, aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs,” Bettison-Varga added.

The organizers describe the gala as an evening inspired by an enchanted garden, featuring immersive exhibits, live music, and dinner in the museum’s North Garden. Guests from L.A.’s cultural and philanthropic communities are also expected to join.

The Upcoming Honor Follows a Series of Wins by Meghan Markle

Since moving to California in 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry have been making more public appearances in Los Angeles while raising their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, who turned four on June 4.

The couple lives in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara but has been spending more time in L.A., attending high-profile events and casual outings.

The upcoming honor follows a busy year for Markle. She launched the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast with Lemonada Media, her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and her As Ever brand, which sold out its first batch of products in under an hour.