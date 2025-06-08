Meghan Markle Speaks Out as Major Business Venture Is on ‘Pause’

Meghan Markle recently shared updates about her lifestyle brand, explaining that she is taking a step back to pause and reassess.

Markle introduced her “As ever” line of cookies, teas, jams, and more in March. According to PEOPLE, the products quickly sold out after launching in April.

Since the sell-out, no items have been available for purchase. While Markle has spoken about taking a step back to “pause” and reevaluate after the unexpected sell-out, PEOPLE claims that production quietly continued behind the scenes.

On June 3, Markle shared an official update on the line through an Instagram post on the brand’s official account.

“To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you!” she began, adding, “Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month…get excited!”

Meghan Markle Recently Opened Up About Her Product Line Selling Out Instantly After a Year of Planning

The post was shared shortly after a new episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, dropped. In the episode, Markle explained that she decided to put the brand on “pause” before restocking to make sure everything was “stable.”

While discussing Tina Knowles’ daughter Beyoncé’s hair care line, Cécred, Meghan shared that she related to the long process of turning a homemade hair product into a larger-scale production.

“It takes a long time with products. You have to test them, and then you gotta, a lot of times, go all the way and start all over again,” Knowles explained.

“I know, trust me,” Markle shot back. “When you’re talking about consumables, even jam, it has the same restriction — not the same, but very similar restrictions and nuance — as when you’re looking at FDA, “describing the frequent testing her products went through.

“You can say, ‘Oh, I made this in my house’ … I’m going, ‘I just picked these strawberries, and it’s so great! Look, I just put a little bit of sugar and some Meyer lemon,’ ” Markle added, referring to her line’s jam, “and you try to scale that up and you’re wanting to manage expectations, but you want to share the thing you’ve worked so hard on.”

Markle shared that she had planned the launch “for a year,” but everything sold out in just 45 minutes. While she described the success of the product drop as “amazing,” she also reflected on what steps to take next.

“Then what do you do? You say, OK. We planned as best as we could,” Markle said. “Are we going to replenish and sell out again in an hour, or is that annoying as a customer?”

Markle explained she’s taking a break after the launch.

“I’m looking at it, saying, just pause,” she told Knowles. “That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need.”