Meghan Markle Reveals Rare Family Photos on Princess Lilibet’s Birthday

Meghan Markle gave royal fans a treat, sharing sweet, candid snaps of Princess Lilibet on her birthday.

Princess Lilibet turned 4 on June 4, and the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to mark her special day.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today, she came into our lives — and each day is brighter and better because of it,” Meghan captioned new black and white photos of the mommy-daughter duo cuddling by the ocean, including one of baby Lilibet wrapped in a blanket with her mom.

However, the peek behind the royal curtain didn’t end there.

Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Images of Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet

Shortly after her first sweet post, Meghan Markle followed it up with a couple of snaps showcasing Princess Lilibet and her daddy, Prince Harry.

In the first photo, Harry holds his newborn daughter. He looks down at her calmly while she, wrapped in a swaddle, gazes back at him in the black-and-white image. In the second photo, Harry and Lilibet are captured walking barefoot along a sandy trail surrounded by palm trees.

“The sweetest bond to watch unfold,” Meghan began in the caption to the post. “Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!”

Finally, Meghan also shared a much more lighthearted clip to mark the occasion. In the footage, a very pregnant Markle dances to Starrkeisha’s “The Baby Momma Dance” while in a hospital delivery room. Not long after, Harry is also seen joining in.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!” Markle wrote alongside the hilarious footage.

Meghan, 43, and Prince Harry, 40, married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Archie, a year later. In 2020, they left their royal duties in the U.K. and moved to California. Their second child, Lilibet, was born in June 2021.

Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet Diana to honor family. “Lilibet” was Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname. Of course, “Diana” pays tribute to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car accident in 1997 when Harry was 12.