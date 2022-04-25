Meghan Markle Can’t Stop Doing These Three Hair Habits

Meghan Markle may be a duchess, but she’s got some pretty down-to-earth hairstyles she returns to again and again that fit every occasion, be they formal royal events or more everyday endeavors. Markle’s hair must be incredibly touchably soft, possibly due to the surprisingly affordable hair oil she reportedly uses, because she can’t seem to keep her hands away from it!
Meghan Markle’s Go-To Hairstyles
When it comes to styling her hair, Meghan Markle tends to pick easy and approachable styles that are easy to keep neat over the course of a busy day being a royal. Markle typically keeps it simple by leaving her hair down, but when she’s feeling a bit jazzier, we can expect to see one of three styles from the Duchess of Sussex.
The Side Swoop
Is there any style more flattering than a side swoop? The casual, yet elegant look makes hair look fuller and more luxurious, so it’s no wonder that Markle has turned to the look again and again. There’s also a level of versatility to the style since it can be worn with straight, wavy, or curly hair.
Markle typically keeps a bit of a wave to her hair when she rocks the side swoop, though back in 2018 she worked a few ringlets into her coffee-colored brunette locks. Another plus to this effortless look? Check out the way Markle’s hair catches the light no matter where she is. Extra shiny hair? Yes, please!
The Messy Bun
Another of the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite styles is the messy bun. As a woman born on the cusp between Generation X and Millennials, Markle clearly understands the importance and value of a truly well-executed messy bun. We love this look on Markle, as we think it makes her look way more approachable while still looking like she could pop on a tiara, one of the many owned by her husband’s family, at a moment’s notice.
This is one of our favorite times Markle wore her hair in a messy bun. Instead of placing the bun at the center of her head, she arranged it slightly to the side. It’s a charming look that’s easily replicated.
The Ear Tuck
Our last set of photos isn’t so much a style that Markle returns to again and again, but rather a habit that she can’t seem to help. Many photos of Markle feature her pushing her long, dark brown hair back from her face in an apparently unconscious manner.
As a recent addition to the royal family, Markle was no doubt a bit nervous in the face of the many royal functions she had to attend, so it’s not so surprising that her nerves would spill out in the form of nervous hair touching. It’s actually quite endearing to see Markle fight her nerves and win!
