Meghan Markle Accused Of Taking Shot At Royal Family With Invictus Games Speech

Meghan Markle is coming under fire for comments she made while speaking at the Invictus Games ceremonies this weekend. But was her statement really a veiled jab at the royal family, or praise for the veterans being celebrated at the Games?

Markle and Prince Harry traveled to the Netherlands to appear at the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. The organization has long been one of Harry’s passion projects; he founded the Games in 2014 and has worked closely with the foundation ever since.

While addressing the crowd at the opening of the Games, Markle said, “Thank you so much for your service, and thank you to all the family and friends that are here who have been supporting you along the way. Because this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus family.”

Critics Blast Markle For ‘Barbed’ Comment

While most saw this as a statement about the military service all the competitors had done, critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim it was a jab at the royal family. Last year, after Markle and Harry famously exited royal life, Queen Elizabeth released a statement confirming that the couple would not “continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

The duke and duchess responded with a statement of their own, saying, “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.” Ingrid Seward, a royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, hypothesized that Markle’s choice of words was intentional.

Seward called it “an interesting choice of words,” adding, “It’s evocative language and perhaps is slightly barbed. There’s definitely a little innuendo there.” The royal expert seems to be claiming that Markle’s comments about service were not a reference to military service, but a shot at the royals.

Was Markle Really Taking A Shot At The Queen?

Seward’s comments are completely ridiculous. The duchess was obviously talking about the servicemen and women who were attending and competing in the Games. Furthermore, it seems unlikely that Markle would take a public shot at the queen so soon after their visit — the first time Markle had returned to the UK since 2020.

Markle and Harry can seemingly do nothing right in the eyes of their critics, but this latest rumor is particularly silly. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still working to repair their relationship with the royal family, the couple is beyond making veiled public comments about the situation.

