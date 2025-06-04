meghan-markle-reveals-special-surprise-guest-for-podcast-season-finale

Meghan Markle recently finished the first season of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder—but when a surprise superstar guest showed up, she couldn’t resist hitting record for a bonus episode.

Markle’s team posted the details on Lemonada Media’s Instagram.

“We had just wrapped Confessions of a Female Founder and packed up the mics—until a call came in that we couldn’t ignore,” the post teased. “On the line was one of the most influential and inspiring matriarchs in culture today. Naturally, we hit record.”

Indeed, the Duchess of Sussex scored a royal guest of her own—Tina Knowles, the powerhouse businesswoman, author, and, oh yeah, the mom of Beyoncé and Solange. Bow down!

Meghan Markle Gushes Over Her Surprise Guest Star

Of course, Meghan Markle had nothing but praise for her surprise guest.

“Together, Meghan and Ms. Tina share stories from her brand new memoir, Matriarch, and open up about love, reinvention, and faith,” Lemonada Media’s Instagram posted. “They reflect on what it means to lead with heart, to grow through life’s many chapters, and how to make space for yourself while also caring for others.”

“Wrapping Confessions of a Female Founder with Tina Knowles felt like the perfect end to a very special podcast,” Markle gushed to Marie Claire. “As I grow my own business, As ever, I spoke to women who had turned their own entrepreneurial dreams into reality.”

“Ms. Tina’s conversation fulfills the promise of the podcast, offering extraordinary advice, and sharing insights about being a working mom, building something special, and remaining true to herself through every twist and turn,” Markle added. “This episode proves to be a powerful toolkit of truths that I will apply to my own life as I, too, grow my business, care for my family, and look forward to new adventures.”

Meanwhile, the full podcast episode featuring the two fierce lady bosses dropped yesterday.