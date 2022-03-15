Meghan Markle’s Sister’s Twitter Account Has Been Suspended. Here’s Why

Meghan Markle has been a tabloid target ever since she started dating Prince Harry, but it seems like the harshest scrutiny is coming from her family. Buzzfeed News is reporting that Markle’s half-sister Samantha has allegedly been using multiple Twitter accounts to trash-talk the Duchess of Sussex.

Is Samantha Behind These Trolling Twitter Accounts?

Samantha and Markle share the same father, Thomas Markle, with 17 years separating the sisters in age. They’ve appeared to be at odds ever since Markle and Harry announced their engagement, with Samantha branding her “shallow,” “pushy,” and obsessed with “social climbing.”

Samantha even filed a lawsuit against Markle for statements she made during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s infamous Oprah interview as well as remarks made in a book about the couple, Finding Freedom.

However, this new rumor takes the cake. According to Buzzfeed, Samantha has been using a variety of different Twitter accounts over the last four years to criticize Markle and make damaging claims about her half-sister. The site goes on to say that this is why Samantha’s personal Twitter account has been suspended in addition to the multiple troll accounts.

The website also claims that there is evidence of Samantha working with a controversial YouTuber who spreads conspiracy theories about Markle, including accusations that she faked her pregnancies and that her children might not even be biologically hers.

Screenshots from Samantha’s alleged personal account show tweets making all kinds of claims about Markle and Harry’s children, from saying that photos of the couple’s son, Archie, were actually of a lifelike doll to hypothesizing that Archie and daughter Lilibet aren’t Harry’s biological children.

Twitter Users Slam Samantha: ‘The Woman Is Unhinged’

Buzzfeed reached out to Samantha about these allegations and received a response saying that charges would be filed against the website for slander and libel. However, Samantha’s lawyer said, “Ms. Markle’s email and other accounts have been hacked on several occasions and it is very likely that those statements were made by third parties to defame our client.”

While there is no hard evidence that Samantha is behind all of these accounts, Twitter users are reacting as if it is the truth. “Not surprised,” one person tweeted. “Even early on you knew she was unemployed and made chasing money and MM her full-time job wrangling racism and pure hate to large Royal crowds.”

Not surprised. Even early on you knew she was unemployed and made chasing money and MM her full time job wrangling racism and pure hate to large Royal crowds — Nona Hendrixx💣 (@CandeyQ) March 14, 2022

Another wrote, “The woman is unhinged. She needs to focus on her children. Why is she kept forcing to be related to Meghan.” Many others questioned why Twitter hadn’t been able to figure out that the multiple accounts, all with Samantha Markle-related usernames, weren’t created by the same person.

The woman is unhinged. She needs to focus on her children. Why is she kept forcing to be related to Meghan. — 2getherweRstrong (@njabbitscover) March 14, 2022

Even though it’s unknown whether or not the accounts were all created by Samantha, her previous comments about her half-sister have caused many to assume that the reports from Buzzfeed are true. Only time will tell!

