Meghan Markle Reveals Her No. 1 Rule About Baby Names

Days before celebrating the fourth birthday of her and Prince Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, Meghan Markle revealed her number one rule about baby names.

During the season finale of her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast late last month, Markle spoke to Spanx founder Sara Blakely about her baby name choices.

“I will say this to every woman in the world or every person in the world who’s going to have a child,” she explained. “If you have an idea about what you are going to name that baby, you keep it so close to your heart, until that baby is born and it’s named. Don’t ask anyone’s opinion.”

Markle also pointed out that naming a baby was “not dissimilar to naming your company.”

Along with Princess Lilibet, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents of Prince Archie. The couple previously revealed that their daughter’s name was inspired by Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who was nicknamed Lilibet.

“The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson told PEOPLE. “In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.”

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor,” the spokesperson continued. “Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

Along With Baby Names, Meghan Markle Spoke About How Working Mothers Are Often Overlooked

Elsewhere in the season finale of her podcast, Meghan Markle spoke out about how working mothers are often overlooked.

“It’s something that I think people often forget,” she pointed out. “People forget that Lili is three and Archie’s five [now six]. So you look at the past five, six years of my life, with being pregnant or with a newborn or with a toddler, and then another one.”

When Blakely asked about her children, Markle declared, “They are so grown!”

She further spoke about the importance of decision-making and taking risks while owning a company. “I think everyone is so scared, especially as we get older,” she noted. “You’re so scared of making a mistake. You’re so scared of doing it wrong.”

She then added, “You’re so scared of not getting everyone’s approval.”