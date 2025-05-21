meghan-markle-reportedly-hated-this-unpaid-royal-duty

Meghan Markle allegedly wasn’t thrilled about the idea of unpaid royal duties… because this fairy tale doesn’t come with free labor.

The Times‘ royal correspondent, Valentine Low, previously reported that the Duchess of Sussex “failed to understand” the importance of walkabouts as a key tradition during royal tours, per UK outlet Express.

In October 2018, just months after their wedding and shortly after announcing Meghan’s pregnancy with their first child, Harry and Meghan embarked on a significant royal tour across Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

In his 2022 book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, Low details: “On the South Pacific tour, Harry and Meghan were going down a storm.

“Massive crowds were turning out to see them, and Meghan’s refreshingly informal approach to royal visits was proving a hit with the Australian public,” Low wrote.

Although she reportedly enjoyed the attention, the 43-year-old struggled to understand the purpose of royal walkabouts. She also reportedly questioned why she was being paid to do them.

“Behind the scenes, however, it was a different story,” Low wrote. “Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers.”

“According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion: ‘I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this’,” the book alleges.

Meghan Markle Allegedly Called Royal Well-Wishers Waiting to See Her “Silly”

The book includes an account from an insider who revealed that Meghan appeared bemused upon noticing fans gathered outside the Sydney Opera House. “What are they all doing here? It’s silly,” the alleged insider claimed she told the team.

Of course, that sort of thing isn’t an issue anymore. The couple chose to step back from royal duties in early 2020 and now live in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, following their departure from the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry joined the Prince and Princess of Wales for a walkabout in Windsor shortly after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple was in the U.K. at the time of her death, marking Meghan’s most recent visit to Britain.