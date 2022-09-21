Meghan Markle’s Funeral Dress Is A Throwback Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle continues to honor Queen Elizabeth, paying tribute to the queen in more ways than may first meet the eye.

A Tribute Fit For A Queen

On September 18, Markle attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, wearing an elegant yet understated black dress. As she approached the funeral, the public caught a glimpse of the duchess through the car’s windows. Markle was seen wearing all black, including a large wide-brimmed hat. However, once she exited the vehicle, the entire ensemble was displayed and many people took notice.

As Markle walked into the church for the queen’s funeral, she was seen sporting a beautiful black dress with a sophisticated cape. Keeping with the dress code, the Stella McCartney dress worn by the duchess fell just below the knees. Paired with black tights and stiletto heels, the sleek ensemble was capped off by a large, tilted black hat. Emphasizing her sophisticated look, Markle’s hair is in a low bun that fits neatly under her hat. She finishes off the polished look with minimal makeup except for a prominent smokey eye.

Paying Homage To Queen Elizabeth

It’s one thing to stay within the dress code for a royal funeral. It’s another to pay tribute through fashion. Once Markle showed her lovely outfit to the public, the duchess also revealed the homage she was paying to the queen. The dress Markle wore to the funeral was the exact same dress, besides the color, that she wore to the queen’s 92nd birthday in April 2018. For that birthday celebration, Markle sported a navy blue dress instead of the mournful black dress she wore to the funeral.

However, the tribute to the queen didn’t stop at the dress. Markle also sported a set of pearl and diamond earrings that many people recognize. The set is a gift from the queen, given to the duchess just before the pair went on their first solo outing in 2018.

A Family Affair

Markle arrived at the funeral solo since her husband, Prince Harry, was a participant in the procession of his grandmother’s coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Even so, Markle appeared at the queen’s funeral at the same time as her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Turns out, Middleton also honored the queen through jewelry. Middleton wore a Japanese pearl choker necklace that was reportedly treasured by the late monarch. Apparently, paying homage through fashion is a family affair.

