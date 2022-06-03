‘Royal Expert’ Claims Meghan Markle Won’t Let ‘Damaging’ Rift Between Prince Harry, Royal Family Heal For Controversial Reason

Is Meghan Markle determined to keep the era of bad feelings in the royal family going? One rumor suggests she doesn’t want Prince Harry to reconcile with his family for insidious reasons. Gossip Cop investigates.

Meghan Markle Wants The Rift To Grow?

Per The Sun, Markle is deadset on fostering drama in the royal family. A royal expert says the Platinum Jubilee will not soothe tensions between Harry and his family because Markle doesn’t want things repaired. “if it was repaired, that might get Harry wanting to come back and play his role,” the expert says.

Meanwhile, it looks like Elizabeth is prepared to do anything to placate Harry and Markle. She wants them to feel welcome and strives for an end to fighting between Sussexes and Cambridges. Prince Charles doesn’t care to see Harry at all and wants the focus squarely on himself, Prince William, and Prince George.

Tensions Are Cooling

Whether tabloids will acknowledge it or not, tensions seem to finally be cooling between Harry and his family. The hotly anticipated meeting of Elizabeth and Lilibet Diana is proof enough that things are on the mend. Markle touching down on British soil is a major step. Markle and Elizabeth never really had beef in the first place, but the trip is still a big deal.

If that’s not enough, sources tell The Mirror that William and Harry are purposefully working on healing their rift. The brothers have regular FaceTime calls which have worked wonders in getting things back to normal. Markle is a big part of this, as William sees her as a positive influence in Harry’s life. It looks like the years of tension are finally thawing thanks to communication and the Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry Is Not Helpless

This is yet another story that robs Harry of any agency in his own life. The decision to move to the United States was not a unilateral one from Markle. Harry’s been very open about why he left. Both he and Markle seem a lot happier now that they can actually live private lives on their own terms. Just because Harry can call his brother again doesn’t mean he’s going to uproot his family and move back into the hornet’s nest.

The Sun will not let royal drama go without a fight. The rift in the royal family means lucrative business for tabloids the world over. The last thing the tabloid press wants is for Harry to reconcile with the rest of his family.

