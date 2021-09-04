Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Escalating Feud With Prince William, Kate Middleton, Per Reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live half a world away from Prince William and Kate Middleton, yet tensions may still be mounting. Every week there’s another story about infighting between the once inseparable brothers. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has confronted about an escalating rivalry.

‘Shunning’ Over Wokeness

According to The Globe, Harry and Markle were cutting their social circle down to only the “most woke people.” A source explained, “ It comes down to selecting those who are most compatible with their lifestyle, views, and philosophies, and then shunning the people who don’t make the cut.” That philosophy included “a bizarre soup of New Age mysticism, offbeat therapies, and racial sensitivity.” The inner-circle included the likes of Katharine McPhee and George Clooney but left out Willam and Middleton.

Harry’s social circle is not widely reported on because COVID-19 still limits such gatherings, so there’s no way to prove this story. The couple is very busy raising their newborn baby and toddler son, so they’re probably not making arbitrary lists of woke qualities to measure their friends. This was just a crotchety attack on woke culture.

Booted Out Of Frogmore Cottage

A few weeks later, The Globe was at it again. It claimed William was kicking his brother and Markle out of Frogmore Cottage. He grew furious after Markle received some bullying allegations. An insider said, “William was upset that she seemed to be stealing his beloved brother away.” He believed her bullying was all part of a master plan to undermine the monarchy.

To this day, Markle and Harry are the official residents of Frogmore Cottage, so this story was completely false. Nobody’s been booted from anything. Markle left the UK for the sake of her own mental health, so this twisted narrative simply never happened.

The Christening Ban

According to New Idea, Markle wanted Lilibet Diana’s christening to be a royal-free affair. Markle was upset that she couldn’t use a royal artifact, so she decided that no royals would be allowed. She was even considering a Catholic service as a way to stick it to the family. A source said, “The royal family won’t be invited — she won’t even let them watch on a Zoom call, probably out of pure spite that they wouldn’t let her have the gown!”

Markle and Harry appear to be delaying Lilibet’s christening so the royals can be in attendance. Archie christening was a private royal ceremony, so we know that’s what she would prefer. The story couldn’t decide if Markle craved royal items or despised the family, so Gossip Cop debunked the story.