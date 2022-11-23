Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Netflix Show Will Drop Next Month, Here’s What We Can Expect

Ever since they announced their deal with Netflix in early 2021, fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have eagerly waited for the couple to start producing content. As the couple has now announced, the wait is finally coming to an end. The couple’s first project with Netflix will be available to stream next month. Here’s everything we know about the untitled docuseries.

Untitled Sussex Project Gets December Release Date

It’s official! According to a report from People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first project with Netflix will premiere on the streaming service sometime in December. Fans have been waiting for content ever since the couple penned their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant back in February 2021.

So far, the public has been informed about two projects the couple has in the works. The first of which is Prince Harry’s docuseries about the Invictus Games—the former royal’s sports competition for sick and injured military veterans. The couple was seen filming material for the project while in The Hague, Netherlands back in April. However, that is not the series that will be premiering next month.

As People reported, the couple will be releasing a still-untitled docuseries about their lives next month. The couple has been spotted out on a couple of occasions with film crews in tow, however, it’s still a mystery as to what the actual content of the show will entail.

The Show Is Directed By Liz Garbus

What we do know is that the project has Academy Award-nominated documentarian Liz Garbus at the helm. Garbus was nominated for an Oscar back in 1998 for co-directing The Farm: Angola, USA. She received another nomination in 2011 for her film Killing in the Name. She’s also won two Emmys and a Peabody Award for her directing work.

She is the second director to have been attached to the project. The couple initially hired documentarian Garrett Bradley, but they parted ways over undisclosed creative differences, per Page Six. Nevertheless, Meghan Markle told Variety back in October that she’s optimistic about the upcoming series.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” she said of working with Garbus. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

We’re eagerly anticipating more information about the upcoming series. From what we can tell, it sounds like just the thing to binge over the holidays. It will also act as a nice teaser ahead of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which is scheduled to hit shelves on January 10, 2023.

