Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enter Investing World, Want To ‘Rethink The Nature Of Investing ‘

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California, pundits pondered what they would do next. The past year has seen them do everything from film production to public speaking, writing, and philanthropy. The two are venturing into yet another world: high finance. Here’s what’s going on.

Sustainable Investing

Markle and Harry are becoming “impact partners” at the financial services company Ethic. The group has already raised more than $1 billion in ESG investing. In a statement, the company says “They’re deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time — such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy — and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected.” Working with Ethic is a logical next step.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their own statement as well. On the website for the Archewell Foundation, the two wrote: “We believe it’s time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face.” The partnership with Ethic will help turn values into action.

What Do They Do?

Ethic is an ethical investment firm that encourages folks to invest money into sustainable companies. On its website, it explains, “We create personalized sustainability solutions to help investors transition money toward companies that treat people and the planet with respect.” The company was founded in 2015, and has grown exponentially since then.

The partnership with the Sussexes promises to signal-boost an already thriving service. Markle is one of the most famous people on the entire planet, so her endorsement alone could bring loads of eyes to the investing group.

Runs In The Family

This announcement is well-timed, as Harry’s brother Prince Wiliam is doing his part for the environment as well. He’s announced The Earthshot Prize, a global contest to award $1.4 million to various solutions to climate change. William says he wants to “look his children in the eye and say that I did my bit.” It seems like Harry would like to do the same, but is taking a different route to the same goal.

It wasn’t that long ago that tabloids were flooded with stories about Markle and Harry going broke. These stories were laughable at the time, as both are millionaires, but the stories look even sillier now. Harry and Markle are forging new connections in new industries seemingly on a daily basis.